Day five of landfill search concludes for missing Warren mom Ashley Elkins

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been 15 days now since Ashley Elkins of Warren disappeared and five days since investigators started searching Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township.

Dozens of volunteers have returned day after day determined to make a break in the case.

Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said progress is being made but not to the point of finding any definitive evidence tied to Elkins' disappearance.

Family of Ashley Elkins An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Elkins.

"Well, we got some objects we are taking back for processing. We're not sure if they're related to the case or not," he said Wednesday.

7 News Detroit spoke with Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido multiple times this week. He said testing those undisclosed objects found at the landfill takes time. Lucido said there are also items at Elkins' ex-boyfriend's apartment that investigators are testing.

Her ex-boyfriend, De'andre Booker, is in jail for allegedly lying to police and until any evidence surfaces that proves he's behind her disappearance or presumed murder, the prosecutor said all his office can do is wait.

Related video: Ex-boyfriend charged with lying to peace officer in missing Warren woman's case

Ex-boyfriend charged with lying to peace officer in missing Warren woman's case

"In regards to what we have, we have nothing at this time until the police finish their investigation, until the police bring us all the evidence in the case and request charges, and those charges could include murder. But the reality is they have not finished their work yet," Lucido said.

It's methodical work as Berlin described. Aerial shots from Chopper 7 show just how vast the search area is. The chief said 6.5 acres are being sifted through, 2 inches at a time.

The landfill, we're told, covers about 370 acres total.

Watch our coverage of day four of the landfill search in the video below:

Investigators spend 4th day at Lenox Township landfill in missing mom search

7 News Detroit spoke to Elkins' uncle, Maurice Morton, on Thursday. He said loved ones remain optimistic that crucial evidence will be found.

"We appreciate everything the police are doing, all the volunteers, all the other agencies that are helping. We're just hoping something comes very, very soon," he said.

7 News Detroit will keep you posted on the latest in the investigation.