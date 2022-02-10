Day Four: Ambassador Bridge remains closed on Canadian side, Windsor Mayor looking for solution

(WXYZ) — The Ambassador Bridge is now going into its fourth day being closed on the Canadian side.

The Freedom Convoy not letting up.

Windsor police have been monitoring traffic around the area of the Ambassador Bridge working to ensure order and public safety.

It's been quiet at the Ambassador Bridge with no trucks or cars going to Canada because of protests at the base of the bridge in Windsor.

These protests started in Ottawa and have now spread throughout the country. The Mayor of Windsor, Ontario saying they are working for a peaceful resolution.

"You have people that are willing to die for this cause and they stated the same. We don't want anyone to get hurt. We are trying to find a sensible and reasonable way through this and what we don't want is to flush out 150 protesters and have 300 show up two days from now," Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

The Freedom Convoy in Windsor has been led by people mostly in pickup trucks. They're protesting the country's COVID-19 mandates calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the restrictive measures like proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and sporting events.

These protesters say they are not budging until action is taken on those restrictive measures.

"The police are doing everything they can to de-escalate and find a solution that allows the demonstration to happen," Mayor Dilkens said. "We live in a democracy. Protest are part of that democracy. So is free and efficient trade."