Day four concludes in landfill search for missing Warren mom Ashley Elkins

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police said the search for Ashley Elkins at Pine Tree Acres landfill has been very methodical and continues to be. That’s why they entered day four on Thursday ensuring they don’t miss a clue.

Maurice Morton, Elkins' uncle, told 7 News Detroit that the waiting is really tough on her family. They're waiting for any development.

Family of Ashley Elkins An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Elkins.

"We would've hoped that it, something would've happened sooner. We're on day four, but the family is still optimistic. The chief and the police have been very optimistic that the body is at that site," Morton said.

However, he said Roseville's police chief has been in communication and reassuring them of investigators' efforts.

"But he explained it takes time. The equipment they're using, it's a very delicate and it's a very detailed search. We appreciate everything the police are doing, all the volunteers, all the other agencies that are helping," Morton explained.

During the chief's latest update Wednesday evening, he said, "I think we're in the right spot. We've just got more work ahead of us."

'We're hoping tomorrow': Police end third day of landfill search for missing Warren mom

Ahead of day four, Berlin said searchers are combing 6-and-a-half acres and sifting about two inches at a time on each pass.

He said there's a specific depth they're determined to reach and they're trying to make sure they don’t miss any sign of Elkins' remains or any related evidence.

"The fill is not even. So when you say a certain depth, one side's deeper than the other and one side's sloped. So, there's a lot of data and surveying that goes into it. So, we know we're not there yet," Berlin said.

While the focus has been on the landfill and what may surface at any moment, Elkin's family wants any potential witness to speak up.

"If there's anyone out there with additional information, maybe you saw something, maybe you saw something strange or maybe you know something that'll help the family. Imagine if this was your child, your sister, your daughter, your mother, do something about it. Reach out to police. Let them know if you know anything," Morton said.

It's unclear at this time if anything has been discovered during the search.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.