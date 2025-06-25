Day two concludes in Desmond Burks' preliminary hearing in murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On day two of Desmond Burks' preliminary hearing in the murder of Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover, five witnesses testified.

The judge ordered news media that are covering the trial to conceal the identities of witnesses because of threats and safety concerns.

The prosecution started the day playing a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Burks and the first witness on the stand on Tuesday.

During the call, Burks denied he was the man in the surveillance video that shows a person walking away from a white Range Rover on Coyle Street on April 22, 2023.

"They just looking for evidence against me to make charges," he said during the call.

"They showed me a video of some guy walking, talking about that was me. Can't see his face or anything," Burks said.

Multiple witnesses testified that Burks sold prescription pills to make money and that he allegedly used dating sites to meet people for sex.

One of those witnesses said Burks also offered people sex for cash and that they helped Burks post sex ads online.

The prosecution asked several witnesses if they knew Burks to be a "man of means." Each said no.

One witness said Burks asked if he could leave a backpack at the witness' home. Soon, when the witness learned Burks ended up in jail for homicide, the witness checked the backpack and found Hoover's surgical glasses, some clothing and a handgun.

The witness testified to hearing about what was happening in the news regarding Hoover. From there, the witness reported panicking and destroying the evidence.

Testimony resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

