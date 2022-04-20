Deadly fire in Dryden being investigated as murder-suicide, arson

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators believe a fire that killed four people in the village of Dryden last month was intentionally set.

The fire happened early in the morning on March 21 at Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park.

On Wednesday, the Dryden Township Police Department provided an update saying the incident is being investigated as arson, homicide and suicide. They said evidence provided supports that the fire was not accidental.

The victims have been identified as Zola Rogers, 87; Candice Turton, 39; Nathan Young, 17; and Kylie Young, 15.

Police have named Candice Turton as a suspect. Turton is believed to be the only suspect.

The case is being reviewed by the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is still active as police await results for the final report.

Authorities say many resources and hours have been put in during the investigation. Dryden Township Police Department’s statement said in part:

“Due to the seriousness and complex nature of this case, many details have not been previously put forth. This was not an effort to be non-transparent. This was solely intended so that the Department could conduct a thorough investigation and be factual and accurate on information that was obtained and released. As the investigation continues the Department is ever mindful of the wishes of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

Police say there is no current threat to the public.

