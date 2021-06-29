Dearborn among several Wayne County cities still cleaning up after the flood

(WXYZ) — The cleanup continues for communities devastated by flooding like in the City of Dearborn.

For some, it's a race against the clock. Streets in Dearborn are lined with trash as residents clear out their homes from the weekend flooding.

"As you can see behind me this is the trash from my parents' house," one resident said. "We're just having to put it on the street and the city is coming around starting today and collecting it and their going to haul it away for us."

Cleaning up has been a tough process brought on by this past weekend's flooding throughout metro Detroit. Dearborn was one of the hardest hit cities.

From basements to the curb, city officials are working on plans to remove the trash as quickly as possible.

Both Grosse Pointe Shores and Grosse Pointe Woods say they're running regular trash routes plus picking up waterlogged debris.

In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan said they have more manpower available and that the Department of Public Works will run their normal garbage routes, then go down every road to collect water-damaged items.

"Put the debris out and our crews will get to them as fast as they can. I can't tell you if it will be 3 or 4 days but those 15 crews are working none stop," Duggan said.

The city of Dearborn said Tuesday and Thursday, they will be increasing trash pickup. It's a difficult, time-consuming process, but residents say everyone is doing their part.

Residents are reminded not to park their vehicles on the streets so trash collectors can have a smooth time picking up debris at the curb.