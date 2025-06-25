Dearborn considers banning short-term rentals like Airbnb, VRBO in residential parts of city

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn is considering banning short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, inside residential parts of the city and is looking to add more zoning and code requirements.

Dearborn attracts people from all over for businesses, conferences and events who sometimes stay at these properties. However, some city leaders say where these short-term rentals can operate needs to be tightened up.

Nothing has been voted on yet and nothing has been approved. However, Tuesday night was an opportunity for city leaders to lay out something they say has been an issue for years.

WXYZ Tuesday's special meeting

"The concern we’ve always had is that these short-term rentals — many, not all — have been out of control with tenants that are coming in on a short-term basis," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said.

At the study session with Dearborn city leaders Tuesday, the proposed zoning and code ordinances were discussed in full.

“It is the recommendation to not allow short-term rentals in our single-family residential neighborhoods and instead allow them in the east and the west downtowns," Dearborn Planning and Zoning Manager Kaileigh Blanchini said.

City leaders went over why these decisions are being considered.

“They are to ensure residential neighborhoods remain residential in nature and not for commercial uses, such as short-term rentals, to help reduce nuance related issues," Dearborn deputy corporation counsel Bradley Mendelsohn said.

WXYZ Residential area of Dearborn

The main concerns? Noise and how these residences affect housing in the area.

“Short-term rentals at a national and global level also worsen the affordable housing crisis," Hammoud said.

Airbnb host Samir Alley says all three of his properties operate outside the downtown areas and he would have to stop his operations if the ordinances are approved. He adds that his properties do not cause any problems and says a few bad apples shouldn't determine such broad changes.

WXYZ Airbnb host Samir Alley

“Our properties are clean, we maintain five-star reviews, our grass is always cut, weeds are picked, cleaned," Alley said.

The city is also looking to tighten up zoning and code requirements, saying too many bad apples throughout the years have been disrupting the quality of life for residents.

Dearborn City Council is expected to vote on on the changes at the next meeting July 15.

“This has been something that’s been a long time coming in the city of Dearborn," Dearborn city council president Michael Sareini said.

