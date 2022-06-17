Dearborn gas station has stayed under $5 a gallon, customers lining up

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rush hour in Dearborn means bumper-to-bumper traffic not just on the road, but in the Citgo gas station parking lot at Michigan Avenue and Greenfield Road.

"Ten minutes,” Nader Harb said of his wait for a pump. "The reason I came here is because it's $4.89, as you can see.”

At times, the line of cars backed up onto the street, all waiting their turn to buy gas at $4.89 a gallon.

"Cheaper than $5," driver Mayeda Hilal said. "Everywhere else is $5.17, $5.49."

“They wait here like 15, 20 minutes just to pump gas," Harb said. "I mean, it’s crazy.”

The price is roughly 30 cents lower than some stations down the street and 40 cents lower than the Wayne County average. Word has clearly spread fast.

“I think almost all of Dearborn comes here," Harb said.

"So your gas prices have never been above 5 dollars here?" 7 Action News Reporter Brett Kast asked cashier Henry Najem.

"Nope, never,” Najem replied.

Najem say there’s almost always a line of cars. They hope they never have to cross the $5 price tag but vow to always keep it the lowest in the area.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community, just trying to help everyone out during these tough times,” Najem said.

Although the price is still high and the overall savings are low, for how much metro Detroiters drive, every cent saved at the pump goes a long way.

“At least you're saving what, like $5? $10? It makes a difference at the end of the month,” customer Ahmad Derbas said.