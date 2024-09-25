Dearborn Heights City Council member heartbroken after family killed in Lebanon strikes

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights City Council Chairman Mo Baydoun is frustrated and heartbroken over the violence in Lebanon killing his family members, as Israeli airstrikes continue barraging the region.

Israeli military is warning residents to evacuate the country’s southern and eastern regions ahead of its widening air campaign against Hezbollah but for some residents, it’s already too late.

Council member Baydoun learned his 40-year-old cousin Batoul Dabaja-Saad was at home in South Lebanon with her entire family this week celebrating her son Mohamed Hassan Saad's birthday when an airstrike hit their home, killing the entire family.

Killoud Dabaja Batoul Dabaja-Saad (left), Bilal Saad (second from left), Fatima Al-Zahraa Saad (third from left), Ali Bilal Saad (right), Mohamed Hassan Saad (front center) all killed in the strikes

“All of them were found dead," Baydoun said.

Over 500 people have been killed since Monday as Israel increases its targeted attacks on Hezbollah.

“What happened to Batoul has happened to 500 other beautiful families and we can no longer be statistics anymore. These are civilians — these are humans," Baydoun said.

WXYZ City of Dearborn Heights Council Chairman Mo Baydoun

Baydoun is sharing his grief with Dearborn Heights resident Ali Dabaja, who is also cousins with the family who lost their lives. He describes Dabaja-Saad as selfless, staying in the region to help others impacted by the violence.

“She was highly educated — master’s degree, a clinical instructor — and her and her family were completely erased," Dabaja said. “She decided that she was going to stay back home just for a couple of days just to help cope with the disaster of all those injured.”

Killoud Dabaja 40-year-old Batoul Dabaja-Saad, killed in south Lebanon

The conflict in Lebanon has intensified. With the two sides on the brink of all-out war, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets into Israel on Tuesday and the Pentagon announced it's sending a small amount of additional forces to the region.

But all this tight-knit Dearborn Heights community can think about right now are their family members, trapped in Lebanon, praying for peace.

WXYZ Dearborn Heights resident Ali Dabaja heartbroken over the loss of his family members in Lebanon

“I think enough is enough," Dabaja said.

A large rally called "United for Lebanon" is planned for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn.