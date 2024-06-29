Dearborn Heights City Council passes budget, ending shutdown threat

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Dearborn Heights passed a budget Friday night, avoiding a shutdown after months of discussion.

The city council passed the new budget with a 5-2 vote. They plan to meet again in the coming weeks to finalize details of the budget.

City council started talking about the budget in April but had been unable to come to an agreement with the mayor on spending for the next fiscal year.

If a budget was not passed by July 1, there would have been a shutdown that impacted city services such as employee pay for police and fire personnel. Trash pickup, senior and youth recreation services, public works services, the city’s telephone system and its website and cable TV channel would have also shut down.

"Everything is at stake," Mayor Bill Bazzi told 7 News Detroit on Thursday. "I cannot operate the city with no budget."

Bazzi and members of city council had differing opinions that prevented them from passing the budget sooner.

Bazzi said he believes there is an underlying personal issue. He says council members had a new ask every time they came to the table to negotiate budget terms.

The mayor said in previous sessions, the budget presented included surpluses of $9,682 and $1,160, respectively. However, city council voted not to approve either budget. They instead asked for W-2s from all city employees, which Bazzi believes violates federal law.

"We’re asking for W-2s and most recent pay stubs redacting all private information. (Bazzi) brought an attorney that said it is OK to give information to city council if it is official city business. We’re about to make a budget vote. This is official city business," City Council Chair Mo Baydoun previously told us.

Baydoun says they only asked for the employee financial information after finding discrepancies in spending on the part of the mayor. Baydoun says the council found information that the mayor authorized bonuses and raises for some city employees without approval from council, which is illegal.

The council chair says they wanted the documents to confirm any other potential unsanctioned spending.

We have not yet been able to independently confirm alleged unsanctioned spending by Bazzi.

Although a new budget was passed, debate over the specifics will continue in the coming weeks.