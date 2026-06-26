Dearborn Heights man, an accused child predator, arrested with help of civilian

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bradley Kyle Martin, 60, is in the Oakland County Jail after allegedly arranging to meet up with a minor.

The arrest came on June 22 after he allegedly started communicating with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl about a month ago.

Martin, who lives in Dearborn Heights, allegedly arranged to eventually meet her in Highland Township. Unbeknownst to Martin, he had been messaging with a grown woman who goes by Kasper.

“He believed it was a real 13-year-old, and he showed up," Kasper told 7 News Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office A booking photo of Bradley Kyle Martin.

Kasper is a civilian who works to expose online predators. She posts videos of her encounters with alleged predators.

"He's an EMT, and he's worked in hospitals and he's worked around children," she said.

When asked what inspires her to do this, Kasper replied, "I was the 13-year-old girl online being groomed by multiple old men, and ya know, when you’re a minor, that age, you think that’s it’s not going to happen to you, nothing bad will ever happen to you."

Kasper Kroc Decoy

However, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said his office sees adults preying on children all the time.

“And so, that’s the reason, one of the principal reasons I started the computer crimes unit to track down predators that moved into the shadows and heavily prey on children every day all across the world, not just in this area," he said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Martin with using a computer or the internet to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

"We encourage anybody that sees this conversation, his picture or anything that may jog a memory to contact us. And we’re obviously going to dig deep into his devices with search warrants and other kinds of things,” the sheriff said.

Kasper Kroc Decoy

Bouchard said civilians, like Kasper, who act as decoys should involve law enforcement as soon as they have proof that the alleged predator plans to meet and of course, for safety.

For parents and guardians, he and Kasper encourage them to always keep tabs on what their children are doing online.

“Go through your kids' phones. Have the talk with them. Don’t ever be upset with them. Let them come to you and know that it’s safe to come to their parents if, or when, something like this happens," Kasper said.

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Bouchard said, “Make sure that your child understands that no matter what happens to them, they should feel comfortable to come and talk to you.”

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing, and they're encouraging anyone with information about predatory behavior targeting children to come forward.