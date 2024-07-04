Dearborn Heights resident among passengers on Delta flight served spoiled food

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Delta flight 136 took off from the Detroit metro airport heading to Amsterdam late Tuesday night. A few hours into the flight, the plane had to be diverted to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport due to some of the passengers being served spoiled food.

“I just feel like a company like Delta should know better with food safety, especially in regards to chicken,” Jason Mijat of Dearborn Heights said.

Mijat was one of the 277 passengers on flight 136.

He was traveling to Croatia by way of Amsterdam and had some of the chicken that caused the situation.

“I did hear a lot of comments about when it was given, when people ate it that it was gross. Personally, I felt very similar about it. I only took a bite and I was done,” Mijat said.

“It didn’t taste right. It didn’t taste good. It’s not like a bad seasoning — it almost taste kind of sour,” said Shahrzad Javid, a passenger from Louisville.

Shortly after the chicken was served, passengers got a message from the pilot.

“About 3 a.m. and all of a sudden, the lights snap on, pilot’s talking saying that we’re going to turn around due to the possibility of contaminated food,” Mijat said.

Once the plane landed in New York, some passengers and crew members were checked out by medical personnel.

Thankfully, no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Shahrzid Javid

“General consensus across the board is the worst was just a little stomach pain,” Mijat said.

All passengers did get rebooked on different flights to their destination.

Mijat says his travel plans were thrown off by all of this.

“I’m a whole day behind, got to book my own transportation and figure everything out once I get to Europe,” Mijat added.

Delta Airlines sent 7 News Detroit a statement about the spoiled food saying: