For 31 years, Mary Frazier and her husband have called their block on Andover Drive, near Telegraph in Dearborn Heights, their home.

But over the last two years, Frazier says the once-quiet, tree-lined street has become dangerous — with gunfire now erupting on an almost weekly basis.

A doorbell camera captured masked gunmen firing at the house next door, where Frazier says much of the trouble has centered.

She says shell casings have been found just feet away, on her own front porch.

"When we moved in, it was, you know, loved the tree lined street, the brick houses. There was, it was more of a senior or elderly community, which was very quiet, peaceful," Frazier said.

Frazier says the violence has intensified in recent weeks.

"It's escalated the past probably two months to where it's almost every Saturday evening," Frazier said.

When I asked her how the shootings unfolded, she described gunmen coming onto her property to open fire.

"They will run across my front lawn and stand even in my front lawn and shoot toward the house," Frazier said.

Frazier says her house hasn't been hit, but the gunfire has reached her property. A photo shows shell casings she says were found on her front porch.

"There's been at least a half a dozen incidences where gunfire erupts, shooting where people either drive by or on foot come and shoot at this house," Frazier said.

Frazier and other residents say problems at the property extend beyond the shootings.

"The city came, they towed a couple cars away. there didn't have license plates on them. They cut down all the trees. They threw out the trash," Frazier said.

The house is now condemned, and no one is living there. But I spoke with the homeowner's mother, who says she was living there with her daughter and two grandchildren until just a few weeks ago.

She said her 18-year-old grandson and his girlfriend were injured in an August shooting, and says there's more to this story she'll share when she's ready.

Despite the ongoing danger, Frazier says she's satisfied with how the city and police have responded.

"Yes, they are highly responsive, very respectful. They're just as, I think, discouraged and frustrated as we are that they keep having to readdress these issues," Frazier said.

WXYZ-TV

Dearborn Heights Police say in a statement to 7 News Detroit "The Police Department has been proactive in its response and has increased its presence in the area and is working in direct coordination with the Ordinance Department and the Building Department to address property conditions, code compliance, and issues that are contributing to our calls to the area. The matter remains under active investigation and is proceeding through the legal and court process. Resident and neighborhood safety is the priority of the City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department."

For Frazier, the toll has been constant — and deeply personal.

"You should feel safe in your own home," Frazier said.

She says even a single quiet weekend now feels like a relief.

"When my husband and I got up on Saturday, this past Saturday, I said, oh my gosh, we made it through a Saturday night without getting woke up by gunfire. All of us are being affected. it's draining. It takes its toll," Frazier said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

