Dearborn Homecoming Festival returns this weekend with new safety measures

Starting Friday, one of metro Detroit's biggest summer traditions returns. Dearborn homecoming is expected to draw more than 100,000 people to Ford Field Park.

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Dearborn Homecoming Festival returns Friday and lasts through the weekend

After a summer that saw teen takeovers and other incidents that disrupted gatherings across metro Detroit, Dearborn police are rolling out new safety features. That includes things like curfews for minors, gated entrances, bag checks and an increased police presence.

City leaders say they’re expecting to have a safe and fun weekend, but the goal behind all these changes is simply to make sure it stays that way.

It's important to remember that organizers *are expecting to see around one hundred thousand people packing these festival grounds over the next three days - with live music, good food, fireworks and more.

However, police say that larger crowds need to be monitored, pointing to the teen takeover attempt at the Dearborn Heights Spirit Festival back in June. Several people were arrested in that incident, prompting a large response from police. It’s part of the reason why they are taking extra precautions for this homecoming celebration.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, anyone 17 years old or younger needs to be with a parent or guardian. Officials also say bags could be searched, and if you need help, officers should be easy to find, wearing bright neon polo shirts.

Lifelong festival goers say they welcome these new security measures

“I do like that they're doing the extra security with all the scary stuff that's happening in the world, obviously," Leila Beydoun, a Dearborn resident, said.

“ I mean, I've never felt threatened at the homecoming in general, so I mean, extra safety doesn't hurt," Hassan Beydoun, another esident, said.