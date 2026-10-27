Dearborn man faces federal child pornography charges after undercover FBI investigation into chat

(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man is facing federal felony charges on allegations that he distributed and possessed child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, an undercover FBI agent observed 52-year-old Aaron Price in an encrypted chat group.

Officials allege Price, who went by the username "Ice Cream Man," distributed multiple videos involving child sexual abuse in the group on Aug. 15, 2026.

Excerpts of chat logs allege Price discussed his sexual interests in minors between the ages of 7 and 12, exchanged explicit messages and sent images of himself, including nude images.

According to the complaint, the chats included discussions of meeting at a river cabin with purported minors for illegal sexual activities over the summer.

The complaint and affidavit were sworn before a U.S. magistrate judge on October 26, 2026.

Distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

A charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.