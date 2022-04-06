Dearborn police cracking down on people cars making too much noise

(WXYZ) — Dearborn police are cracking down on loud drivers, specifically those with after-market mufflers and those who are revving engines.

Police say the loud mufflers or engines could result in a ticket, and folks who live in the city say it's about time.

Dearborn police tell 7 Action News they are giving drivers a stern warning not to modify their cars, after complaints from neighbors.

"They're racing up and down the streets, and it's not safe," Dearborn resident Gina Polanski said.

Polanski has lived in the city her entire life, and said the noises in the neighborhood are awful.

Police say the noise has been a major complaint. Now, they're writing tickets for excessive engine revving and loud mufflers.

"If it's generally causing a nuisance, if it's waking people up, if it's disturbing the peace of the neighborhood, that fits into our ordinance," Cpl. Dan Bartok said.

Just down the street from Polanski is Rabab Alzergani. She's also fed up with the noise, and she said it happens at all times of the day.

"It really, really is loud. Sometimes we wake up in the middle of the night and my siblings are scared because of how loud it is," she said.

Police are asking people to report these incidents when they happen.