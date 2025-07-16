DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn is now joining the chorus of towns and cities across the country putting restrictions on short-term rentals. The new ordinance will only allow homes to be listed on Airbnb and VRBO that are in the east and west downtown areas.

The purpose is to make sure neighborhoods still feel communal and safe.

Watch Kiara Hay's report in the video player below

Dearborn puts restructions on short-term rentals in unanimous city council decision

The city council made a unanimous decision last night. But the community's response is not so cut and dry.

Short-term rental hosts fought back, saying their properties are cleaner and better maintained than most, with little to no complaints.

This comes as residents argue about the nuisance of loud parties, people unknowingly parking on the wrong side of the street, and the constant flow of people making them feel unsafe.

"When a neighbor's home goes up for sale, I feel an immediate sense of anxiety," said Cynthia Pulaski. "Who will move in? Will they be someone I feel safe with, someone I can learn to respect and be an asset to my family's well-being? Airbnb robs us of that outcome and replaces it with cyclical anxiety."

Dearborn City Council Meeting

"We've had long-term renters next door to us for 22 years, we’ve cut their grass for them, we've got rats because of them, and the general maintenance is not great because of it," said Sarina Thouraya. "We've also got two Airbnbs and we never would've known they were there."

WXYZ

The new restrictions will take effect on January 1, 2026. We reached out to Airbnb and VRBO for comment, but didn't hear back in time for this story.

Watch our previous coverage