Dearborn schools to participate in National Walk and Roll to School Day

(WXYZ) — Today is National Walk and Roll to School Day! It's a day designed to encourage families to get out and get active!

Nearly 40,000 Michigan students are expected to participate in the national holiday today, but studies show that for some, walking to school is less than common.

"The kids have healthy legs, let them use them," Chuck, a grandfather with two grandchildren at Charles A. Lindberg Elementary School in Dearborn said.

He says his grandaughters' school is just a few blocks away from home, so they walk almost every day.

"I love it! Get outdoors. Get some fresh air before school and get a little exercise," he said.

But using your feet is becoming far from common.

Dr. Ryan Lazar, a professor at Wayne State University and a PE teacher at Dearborn High School says it's normal to see parents a few houses down jump in the car and drive their kids to school.

"One time we had a parent call their student in sick because the car was broken and they lived across the street from the school," Dr. Lazar said.

So the district is trying to break some of those habits by participating in the National Walk and Roll to School Day.

"Maybe we should try," Raouf, a parent with twin girls said.

But he says right now, he does not feel 100% safe.

"We need some markings on the street for pedestrian crossings," he said.

Mary Moomaw, the director of safe routes to schools says the district has repaired sidewalks, paid for signage, crossing guards, and even installed bike rakes and pumps to help kids safely get to school.