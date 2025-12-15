Dearborn to install school bus stop arm cameras to spot and record reckless drivers

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn is all set to implement school bus stop arm camera enforcement, targeting drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses and endanger children.

The new system will equip nearly 100 school buses with multiple cameras designed to capture and record reckless drivers who ignore flashing red lights and extended stop arms. The technology became possible after recent changes to Michigan state law that now allow such camera systems to coordinate with police departments for issuing citations.

"It's definitely needed in the city of Dearborn and every city across Michigan," said Tala Hazime, a Dearborn school bus driver and father of four.

Hazime expressed frustration with drivers who don't respect the safety of young passengers.

"I'm a parent ... I listen to what the parents' needs are for their kids, and I want to be able to make sure that I'm getting their children safely," Hazime said.

The camera system features multiple recording devices positioned on both sides of each bus. According to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, the cameras activate once the stop arm begins to extend, capturing violations from multiple angles.

"You'll be able to see a car when it violates the stop arm here to my right, whether they're coming from the driver's side or the rear of the bus," Shahin said.

Michigan law requires drivers to stop in both directions when a school bus extends its stop arm and activates red flashing lights. Citations will be issued after the Dearborn Police Department reviews all evidence captured by the cameras.

The Dearborn School District, the third largest in Michigan, serves approximately 20,000 students, with over 4,000 using bus transportation daily.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud emphasized that the system aims to create safer roads for everyone.

"In Dearborn, we stop for school buses each and every single time," Hammoud said.

State Representative Alabas Farhat initially had concerns about privacy, but changed his position after reviewing the system's safeguards.

"I had some apprehension around the privacy concerns. I'll tell you that right now the way it works is that student information is being protected properly, and that it's limited to where only the police department can see it, and even then, the students' identities are protected," Farhat said.

The mayor stressed that the goal is prevention rather than punishment.

"This is not about trying to issue the ticket. The goal is trying to get to 0 tickets. Nine out of 10 individuals that oftentimes get a ticket no longer commit the offense again. And I think that's what's most important about this," Hammoud said.

According to Michigan State Police data, drivers illegally pass school buses more than 2,200 times daily, resulting in nearly 400,000 dangerous incidents annually. In Dearborn alone, police have issued 21 citations this year for school bus safety violations. Officials expect that number to increase significantly once the new camera system is fully operational.

Hazime offered advice for all drivers sharing the road with school buses.

"Please take your time. Be patient. It's not just me on the bus. There's 20 or 30 or 40 kids at times on the bus. So God forbid if something happens, you're not just hurting one person. You're hurting a busload of kids as well," Hazime said.

Full enforcement begins January 19, and officials say the program is funded entirely by violators with no cost to taxpayers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.