Dearborn twins creating sensory rooms across metro Detroit, part of a promise to their best friend

WXYZ

Benjamin has regular checkups at Bloom Pediatrics in Southfield.

WXYZ

The 11-year-old's mom, Emily, says Benjamin has ADHD and PANS, a sensory disorder.

"He comes in, and the first thing that comes out of his mouth is 'can I go to my room?'," said Emily.

At first glance, the room may look like a playroom. But in reality, it's more than that.

"His two safe places are here, and the library," said Emily.

It's called a sensory room—a space designed to help people with challenges similar to Benjamin's.

"You feel those, they are different textures, I like that. I like this bear, I like this cloud, it feels like I'm in the sky, cause every time I think about, 'I believe I can fly', the song from Michael Jordan," said Benjamin.

WXYZ

These are just some elements inside a sensory room that Nurse Practitioner Bailey Miller says plays a critical role in the care of her patients.

"Interactions in a traditional medical environment can be really terrifying and overwhelming," said NP Miller.

And this mother of two knows the struggle.

"To be able to find them something to give, them some type of relief, it means the world," said Emily.

The sensory room at Bloom Pediatrics is designed by Maya & Lara Hammoud.

"They are my two favorite people. I like how they created this room," said Benjamin.

The 17-year-olds got the idea after seeing how a similar room was a game changer for their best friend in elementary school, which eventually fueled their research.

WXYZ

"We found that there was a large gap in sensory spaces, specifially in these low income and underserved communities, and so we decided that hey we are going to start building these rooms to fill that gap as a promise we made to our friend. And that's when we founded the perception foundation," said Lara.

The sisters have built 8 sensory rooms across southeast Michigan through the foundation.

"How is a sensory room different from a playroom?" I asked.

WXYZ

"A playroom doesn't really consider the multitude of sensory factors involved. What color can the wall be? Cause you don't want a super bright wall, cause that will overstimulate. What color can the floor be? You want to make sure all the furniture is neutrally colored," said Maya.

The twins say their friend loves hearing that 15,000 people have benefited from their sensory rooms so far.

"When you have kids that struggle. Just to find people who are willing to love your kids where they are at, it's just... indescribable," said Emily.

Other locations with sensory rooms:

1) Dearborn High School - special ed classroom

2) McCollough-UNIS Middle School - special ed classroom

3) Little Rock Community Center - Downtown Detroit

4) Islamic Center of America - Dearborn

5) Emagine Health Services - Dearborn

6) ACCESS community center - Dearborn

7) Edsel Ford High School - Dearborn

Opening early 2025:



Michigan Science Center in Midtown

Developing K.I.D.S in Downtown Detroit

Maya and Lara aim to open more spaces across the country soon. To donate to the foundation,head to this website.

