DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The holiday season has arrived to downtown Detroit, bringing festive displays, shopping and family-friendly activities as Bedrock transforms portions of the city into a winter wonderland.

Decked Out Detroit officially kicked off Thursday, returning with several holiday attractions designed to bring families, visitors and local businesses together.

From a magical carousel to visits with Santa and his elves, organizers say there is no shortage of holiday cheer throughout downtown.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Demetrios Sanders' story in the video below:

Decked Out Detroit brings holiday magic, shopping and family fun downtown

"It's just a magical, whimsical, wonderful time of the season," said Ana Trsic, founder of Scentana Candle Co.

For some, the festive atmosphere is part of what makes the experience special.

"It's like a movie to see all the lights come out and the bear," said Leah Barnett, a vendor participating in the holiday festivities.

Tonya Woods, who visited Cadillac Square, said the event offers plenty for the community to enjoy.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's so much down here for us to do nowadays and it's safe and everything, I just love it," Woods said.

Dustin Stolzman, senior director of experience for Bedrock, said the annual celebration continues to grow.

"Every year we continue to build upon the magic of downtown Detroit," Stolzman said.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors can enjoy several attractions across downtown.

A free Santa experience is available at GM Entrance One along Woodward Avenue.

Attractions at Nick Gilbert Way include holiday vendors, the return of the Hudson Bear and a brand-new holiday carousel.

"For me, it's just getting that opportunity for families for friends to gather to really celebrate the holiday season," Stolzman said.

At Cadillac Square, the Cadillac Lodge is offering food and drink options in a cozy setting.

Outside the lodge, visitors can shop at the Downtown Detroit Markets, featuring local vendors selling products ranging from jewelry to spices and teas.

Holiday markets provide opportunities for local businesses

For small business owners, the markets offer more than a place to sell products. Vendors say the opportunity provides valuable exposure and access to new customers.

Josmine Evans, owner of Indigo Culinary Co., said the event creates major opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"I think that this opportunity is great for small business owners because business opportunities, the potential to generate revenue shouldn't be reserved for people who already have capital," Evans said.

Ahmed Bouraoui, owner of Your Olive Tree, said the location makes the markets especially valuable.

"We are in downtown Detroit, that's where most Detroiters and Michiganders come to shop," Bouraoui said.

For some vendors, participating in the markets has helped turn a small business into a full-time venture.

Sarah Feldman, owner of Bespoke by Feldman, said taking part in the market last year gave her business the momentum it needed to grow.

"This has allowed me to really launch my business into a sustainable growing business," Feldman said.

As Decked Out Detroit brings holiday festivities back to the city, Santa had a message for Detroiters.

"Detroit believes in Santa, so Santa believes in Detroit," Detroit Santa said.