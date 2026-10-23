Dee Warner murder mystery that gripped Lenawee County to be featured on ABC's '20/20' special

(WXYZ) — It was a murder mystery that gripped Lenawee County five years ago, after wife and mother Dee Warner suddenly vanished.

Her disappearance was eventually ruled a murder, with family and investigators focusing in on her husband, Dale Warner.

Now, ABC is digging deeper this week on "20/20" on Friday at 9 p.m., as anchor and correspondent Linsey Davis examines what led to Dale being charged, and later convicted and sentenced earlier this year, for killing her and trying to cover it all up.

Davis spoke about her story and work interviewing WXYZ reporter, Ruta Ulcinaite.

Watch below: Watch the moment the judge sentences Dale Warner for murder of his wife, Dee

Watch the moment the judge sentences Dale Warner for murder of his wife, Dee

"This is a story that captivated your audiences, and special shout out to Ruta who participated in the reporting. I know you were also certainly helpful with some of the video of the search," Davis said.

"This really has intrigued beyond Tipton, MI. You have this old fashioned who done it. Many of your viewers may be aware you had this Michigan matriarch, this well off woman who was an entrepreneur with several businesses and a very successful trucking business. She owned farmland with her husband Dale," Davis said.

"They had both been married before with their own children. Had affairs, end up getting married and having their own daughter together. It seems at this point right before she goes missing, she told some family and friends that she was ready to actually divorce Dale. It was her daughter I talked to who said she's very suspicious of what happened to her mom," Davis said.

A billboard reading "Help Dale Find Dee" became part of the story. "Greg bought the billboard to get Dale's attention. Are you going to help us find your wife or no?" Davis said.

Davis said family members were key to keeping the case from going cold.

"We have to give a lot of credit to family. They were relentless and not willing to let this become a cold case. They ultimately at one point hired their own private investigator."

"You'll see ultimately how it all concludes on 20/20," Davis said.

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