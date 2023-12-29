'Definitely premeditated': Dozens of bullets fly in Royal Oak Township complex

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting where at least two dozen bullets flew in a Royal Oak Township neighborhood.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 21000 block of South Hart Place. Investigators said six vehicles were damaged and a building was hit.

“When I realized what it was, I just called out to my daughter, who was upstairs in her room at the time, and all I could think about was her," a neighbor told 7 Action News.

The fear the woman said she felt that night, in what should be the comfort of her own home, has left her shaken. It's that same fear for her safety that compels her to remain anonymous.

"It was definitely premeditated," she said.

Police said a witness reported hearing about 25 shots in the Oakdale Residents Co-op Housing complex.

Another neighbor told 7 Action News, "I was just standing there, and we thought it was fireworks."

Several other residents told 7 Action News the same thing, but the rapid-fire caused them to hit the floor. One witness reported seeing three males in the parking lot during the time of the shooting.

A neighbor recalled, "And then we lookin' up, and we see the flashing lights. It was just like 'bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah!' And we was like, 'Get down! Get down! Them gunshots!'"

Despite the barrage of bullets, MSP said no injuries were reported. Investigators said they found numerous fired cartridge cases of two different calibers.

Investigators don't know a motive, and they are appealing to the public for any tips.

They said a witness reported seeing a younger male running from the scene, but his involvement is unclear.

“What if this happened in the summertime? Somebody’s child getting hit. This a very busy block at multiple times of day and night," the first neighbor said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAKUP.