'Demand has gone up considerably.' How Oakland Family Services helps metro Detroiters with mental health

(WXYZ) — Devyn Farnum, 27, works part-time at ACE Hardware while pursuing a biology and criminal justice degree full-time at Madonna University.

"I'm open to many careers, but forensic science would be ideal," said Farnum.

Farnum says she is optimistic about her future, both professionally and personally. But that hasn't always been the case.

"It all kind of came suddenly. I was about 15 years old. The feelings in the beginning were just anxiety feelings, like nervousness and not wanting to leave the house," said Farnum.

Farnum's anxiety, followed by bouts of depression, only got worse.

"I didn't go to school for about three months in 9th grade because of it. I was at home all the time. I was sleeping in my mom's bed with her, like that's the only place I felt safe," said Farnum.

"Is it safe to say you felt out of place?" I asked.

"I definitely felt alone because I didn't know anybody that was suffering from anxiety," said Farnum.

She added, "I was really scared because I was so young. I found a lot of comfort in my mom, and she helped what really helped me through."

Thanks to her mom, Devyn got help, including the last five years at Oakland Family Services. President and CEO of the Non-profit, Jaimie Clayton, says the family support and recognizing the need to get help continue to be the key factors of Devyn's success story.

"If you can't get out of bed, if you are not eating, if you are not interested in things what you used to be, that's a sign of more serious depression. And we would really want you to talk to somebody. And just saying buck up is not the solution. And it's not someone wants to hear. They want to hear, wow it sounds like you are really struggling. How can I help you?" said Clayton.

Clayton says Oakland Family Services sees 40,000 people a year, of which nearly 3,000 are suffering from mental health issues.

"There is a lot less stigma around talking about mental health issues than it used to be. The reason is that I think it's a function of COVID and, unfortunately, all of the school shootings. People really seem much more to not only talking about mental health but also seeking help. Demand has gone up considerably for people who want to enter into treatment," said Clayton.

Meanwhile, Farnum is living her best life while working on her anxiety and depression.

"I feel like it will always be with me. Over the years I've learned plenty of coping mechanisms that are just regular in my day-to-day life. Once you get there, it's good," said Farnum.

Clayton says no mental health is too big or too small; if you need help, make sure you reach out.

Oakland Family Services is open to all. To learn more about how you can help the non-profit with funding, just head to www.oaklandfamilyservices.org.