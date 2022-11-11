Dennis Miller, owner of popular Miller's Bar, passes away

Dennis Miller, one of the owners of the popular Miller's Bar in Dearborn, passed away on Thursday, his family announced.

The family made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday.

"We will all miss him more than words can express," the post from Mark and Dorene Miller said.

The restaurant, which is known for having some of the best burgers in metro Detroit, will close on Monday, Nov. 14 for the funeral. The restaurant will remain open on Friday and Saturday.

" We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care. We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers," the post read.

The bar along Michigan Ave. has been open since 1941. In a Free Press article listed on Miller's website, Dennis' uncle started the restaurant and his father made it what it is today.

Dennis said he started doing work at the restaurant when he was in 12th grade.

Last year, the bar was listed for sale as the owners said they planned to retire, but it's not clear if the restaurant ever sold.