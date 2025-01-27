Deportation fallout curbs free produce program by nonprofit Hey Ya'll Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based nonprofit organization that provides free fresh produce to those in need said it had to stop its program abruptly due to deportation concerns.

Charmane Neal founded Hey Ya'll Detroit in 2020. She said the produce comes from a farm in Texas.

"Unfortunately, last Thursday, the owners of the farm did fly in to let me know that they halted production because 68% of the workforce are migrant workers and they either did not show up to work, are going through the deportation process or some of them have actually already been deported," Neal explained.

Neal said it's a major blow to those who benefited in Southwest Detroit and Hamtramck.

"So, we currently deliver produce boxes to about 260 to 300 families on a consistent monthly basis and so, outside of actually growing, harvesting and sourcing that produce for us, they also allow us to use a distribution center, two box trucks and a couple of vans to actually go ahead and transport that food to wherever it needs to go," she said.

She said the next free farmers market is also canceled as a result.

7 News Detroit spoke with Sammie Lewis, a social justice organizer, who said during tough times, she turned to Hey Ya'll Detroit and that it kept her from going hungry.

"At times that I struggled to even afford food, Charmane has helped me have access to it, which is so important in our communities," Lewis said.

"I felt really disappointed. I felt upset for the workers who are too scared to go to these crucial jobs, and I also felt for these communities here in Detroit's that's now losing access to food that has been provided to them by mutual aid."

Neal said she is actively working to adjust to a new normal so the organization can try to continue to meet the needs of the hundreds of people it serves.

"Obviously, this won't go into effect until a little bit later because it's not growing season yet, but I have made contact with two farms that are local here in the metro Detroit area," she said.

While the impacts of the current deportation policy lingers, Neal is confident her mission will find its way.

"I think in two months time, I think the production of the produce boxes will be back up and running. I really believe that," Neal said.

