Desmond Burks to stand trial in the murder of Detroit Dr. Devon Hoover

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The man charged with the murder of Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover will stand trial, a judge ruled on (day here).

After four days of testimony, the judge ruled there was enough evidence for Desmond Burks to go to trial. He's charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny of over $20,000 and more.



Day 3 concludes in Desmond Burks' preliminary hearing in murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

The judge ordered news media that are covering the trial to conceal the identities of witnesses because of threats and safety concerns.

On Wednesday, attorneys fought over whether certain questions could be asked in a case filled with charges of murder and sex with complete strangers.

During the hearing, prosecutors played video of Burks walking into a jewelry store at Fairlane Mall on April 22, 2023. That's the day Dr. Devon Hoover was discovered dead in his home.

A woman familiar with the transaction said Burks bought a 10-karat yellow gold charm and 10-karat yellow gold diamond earrings.

The prosecutor asked, "How did the individual pay for them?"

"Cash," the witness replied.

It was an expensive cash transaction despite more witnesses describing Burks as broke. Those same witnesses testified that Burks sent them hundreds of dollars via Cash App from an unknown account. They were then instructed to send the money to Burks’ actual Cash App account and to keep a little money for themselves. Witnesses said they were then told to delete their Cash App account.

Mystery backpack focus of testimony during day 2 of Hoover preliminary hearing

One woman said Burks instructed her to buy him some Cartier glasses online with Hoover’s credit card number and to buy something nice for herself.

The prosecutor asked the witness, "Were you given immunity for the credit card fraud and the fraudulent activities that took place in this case?"

The witness replied, "Yes."

The woman testified that Burks previously broke her jaw, so her brother got revenge.

"My brother shot him," the witness said.

After becoming associated with Burks over a period of time, another woman testified that she's scared of Burks and faced threats.

The prosecution started the day Tuesday playing a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Burks and the first witness on the stand.

During the call, Burks denied he was the man in the surveillance video that shows a person walking away from a white Range Rover on Coyle Street on April 22, 2023.

"They just looking for evidence against me to make charges," he said during the call.

"They showed me a video of some guy walking, talking about that was me. Can't see his face or anything," Burks said.

Multiple witnesses testified that Burks sold prescription pills to make money and that he allegedly used dating sites to meet people for sex.

Preliminary hearing begins for man charged with killing Dr. Devon Hoover

One of those witnesses said Burks also offered people sex for cash and that they helped Burks post sex ads online.

The prosecution asked several witnesses if they knew Burks to be a "man of means." Each said no.

One witness said Burks asked if he could leave a backpack at the witness' home. Soon, when the witness learned Burks ended up in jail for homicide, the witness checked the backpack and found Hoover's surgical glasses, some clothing and a handgun.

The witness testified to hearing about what was happening in the news regarding Hoover. From there, the witness reported panicking and destroying the evidence.

