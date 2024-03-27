Detectives searching for killer in Washtenaw County's first homicide of 2024

YPSILANTI (WXYZ) — Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office began investigating the county's first homicide of 2024 in the parking lot of the Sauk Trail Pointe apartments Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting at the apartment complex on West Michigan near Second Avenue in Ypsilanti.

When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Alonzo Hollie in the driver's seat of his car. He had been shot and killed.

It appears Hollie currently resided in Belleville, but his family is from the Ypsilanti area.

Loved ones expressing their grief of his tragic death on social media.

"The one who was there when nobody else was," his sister wrote, adding that Alonzo was the one who knew how to put a smile on everyone's face.

Although the shooting scene is located in the city of Ypsilanti, the sheriff's office is handling the case in light of staffing issues at the local police department.

"We are temporarily taking over all of their major crime investigations. So a homicide like this, they might take the initial report, but then they will reach out to us and turn over the investigation to us," said Derrick Jackson, director at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson said detectives are hoping someone may have spotted a fleeing vehicle or a person running through a nearby yard and provide that information to investigators.

He said it's also possible someone may have captured something on video from home surveillance or doorbell camera.

If you have any information that might help, you will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

You can also call the tip line for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711.

