Detour dilemma: Drivers brace for delays as I-696 construction project begins

(WXYZ) — As the major I-696 construction project officially begins, drivers are bracing for significant disruptions over the next two years.

With the eastbound lanes closed from Lahser Road to I-75, many commuters are already seeking alternative routes, but those detours may lead to even greater delays.

Related video: Here's what to know about the massive I-696 construction project now underway

Here's what to know about the massive I-696 construction project now underway

“I hate to be traveling east for two to three years or however long it's going to be,” Oakland County resident John Reilly said of the project that started Monday.

Meanwhile, Joe Schlitt, who lives in the area of 12 Mile and Telegraph roads says “it's just one of those things you have to put up with.”

With construction season in full swing, the impact is being felt not just on busy highways but also on the local mile roads.

Related video: Where exactly is I-696 closed and how do you get around it

Where exactly is I-696 closed and how do you get around it

“It's going to be tough everywhere, I'll tell ya,” Reilly said of the widespread frustration among drivers commuting to and from work.

The I-696 project is set to coincide with several major resurfacing efforts on local mile roads, further complicating drivers trying to find a shortcut around I-696 construction.

“We're not doing it to try and disrupt everyone's commute. The work needs to be done,” Craig Bryson with the Road Commission for Oakland County explained.

The upcoming projects include:



10 Mile from Telegraph to Lahser – major resurfacing

Schedule: mid-April through July Traffic: one lane open in each direction

12 Mile from Middlebelt to Inkster – major resurfacing

Schedule: mid-March to October Traffic: eastbound closed, westbound open. Drivers should avoid exiting eastbound I-696 at Orchard Lake to take 12 Mile eastbound

12 Mile from Northwestern Highway to Telegraph – major resurfacing

Schedule: April through August Traffic: Open, one lane in each direction

10 Mile culvert over Rouge River (between Middlebelt and Inkster) – culvert replacement

Schedule: start date uncertain, could begin in August or be pushed to 2026 Traffic: complete closure at the culvert

Orchard Lake from south of I-696 to 13 Mile – major resurfacing

Schedule: June through November Traffic: one lane open in each direction, with brief weekend closures of the I-696/Orchard Lake ramps



Bryson says that these projects were initially scheduled for 2024, but they were postponed due to the I-696 construction.

“They're two- to three-month projects each. They'll go the duration of the construction season,” he said.

Chopper video: Crews begin closing eastbound I-696

Chopper video: Crews begin closing EB I-696

Oakland County needs to utilize the federal funds for the road repairs before they expire.

Businesses in the area are already feeling the impact of the construction.

“It's been super slow these last few weeks compared to normal,” Leigha Korby from the Bagel Factory near Telegraph in Southfeild said.

Schlitt says he is adapting to the construction by changing his routines.

“I am used to construction. I've lived here my whole life, so it's the way it goes,” he said.

For those looking to navigate around the construction, Bryson suggests the Michigan Department of Transportation detour route. He acknowledges it may be longer, but it could serve as the “path of least resistance.”

