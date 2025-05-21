Detroit aims to simplify business licensing process

DETROIT (WXYZ) — City leaders in Detroit are working to streamline the business licensing process by removing barriers that many entrepreneurs say make it difficult to open new businesses in the city.

Watch the video report below:

Taking care of business in Detroit

"Very discouraging. You almost need someone to help guide you through that process, just to know you're doing it correctly," said Alicia George, owner and operator of Motor City Java House.

George's cafe has been a community hub in Old Redford for almost 15 years. She says running the business is one thing, but getting it off the ground in the beginning was another.

Unlike many other cities, Detroit businesses not only need to pass building, fire and safety codes, they must also go through a separate city licensing process.

"I had a couple of restaurant owners prove to me to open a restaurant in this town, it took 180 steps, 13 inspections, and $4,300 and close to a year," Duggan said. "Now if you're small business person trying to get started, we are driving investment out."

Watch when we caught up with Mayor Mike Duggan in the video player below:

Web extra: Mayor Mike Duggan on streamlining business licensing process in Detroit

At a press conference Wednesday, Duggan, along with several other city leaders, announced a plan to streamline this process.

"And so with council's proposal today, we will strip out the wasteful and duplicate regulations, make it a whole lot easier to open restaurants in Detroit," Duggan said.

The proposed ordinance would also extend city business licenses from one year to two years and provide better support for entrepreneurs.

"I am proud to have secured $600,000 in this upcoming budget for a project concierge team that would be used to help businesses navigating permitting, licensing, answering questions and receiving real-time guidance on the spot," Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said.

George, who joined city leaders on Wednesday, said it was a long and slow process for her when she first opened her cafe in 2010, and she continues to face challenges when renewing her city license.

"Go downtown, park, go upstairs, go back down stairs, fill this out, pay this. I feel like I should get some kind of degree or diploma or something or certificate for just completing this," George said.

She added that by the time a business secures its license, it's only a few months before the renewal process must begin again.

City leaders agree it's time for a change.

"Let's get back to a city where Detroit means business," City Council member Coleman Young II said.

"Today marks the day where we cut red tape so we can cut more red ribbons here," City Council member Fred Durhal said.

Detroit City Council plans to review the proposed changes on Friday and expect to have the ordinance in place by the end of the year.

“It’s going to save time for businesses like myself, time to get back to what we love doing, which is our business," George said.

—————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

