DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two new lawsuits have been filed against the city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department and the city of Warren and the Warren Police Department, each alleging officers violated the Fourth Amendment through unreasonable searches and excessive force.

The lawsuits were introduced in a press conference Wednesday by attorneys Todd Perkins and Joel Sklar.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Detroit and Warren police departments face lawsuits over alleged unlawful searches

"That Fourth Amendment right to your home, the sanctity of your home, the safety of your home cannot be ignored. It cannot be pushed aside because police find it convenient to do so," Sklar said.

Detroit incident

Attorneys claim in the Detroit lawsuit that officers with the Special Operations Unit encountered a young man who was out past curfew on April 2, 2026 at about 12:45 a.m. When the young man ran into a friend's home belonging to the plaintiffs, officers allegedly barged through the door and used excessive force on Carnell Givens Sr., who was visiting at the time.

"Two other officers put me in handcuffs. Another officer decided to use me as a punching bag. I don't know what to say after that. I mean, I thought these guys are supposed to protect me not harm me," Givens said.

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The attorneys are suing for the violation of the defendants' Fourth Amendment rights and for municipal liability.

We reached out to the Detroit Police Department, which said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Warren incident

The Warren lawsuit claims that in September of 2024, Warren police conducted a traffic stop and a chase ensued. The suspects ended up fleeing on foot into the home of Mr. and Mrs. Hall. Officers then allegedly entered the home without explanation or a warrant. The lawsuit alleges that the uninvolved Mrs. Hall was assaulted with unnecessary use of force.

"They maced me. Literally, it felt like a whole bottle of mace. I couldn't see. I wasn't even fighting," Sandra Hall said.

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Attorneys are suing for the violation of the defendants' Fourt Amendment rights of unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution and use of excessive force as well as the city of Warren for failing to train its deputies in the requirements for an unlawful entry and seizure.

The Warren Police Department released the following statement:

"The Warren Police Department is aware of a lawsuit announced by Attorney Todd Perkins on behalf of Willie and Sandra Hall.



This lawsuit follows an incident approximately 1.5 years ago when officers attempted a traffic stop on a Chevy Equinox near 10 Mile Road and Groesbeck. The vehicle fled, and two occupants exited and ran into a residence on Bolam, entering through the front door. Officers pursued the suspects on foot into the home in an effort to effectuate arrests.



Once inside, officers were met with active and physical interference from Willie and Sandra Hall, who attempted to prevent officers from taking the fleeing suspects into custody. The Halls physically interfered with officers’ attempts to make arrests, resulting in their own arrests at the scene.



The incident was reviewed by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized felony charges against Willie and Sandra Hall for resisting and obstructing police. The Warren Police Department had no involvement in the prosecution that followed.



This lawsuit is without merit and disregards the facts of the incident.



Given the pending litigation, we will refrain from further comment at this time, but we welcome the opportunity to more fully present our side of the story as the judicial process moves forward."

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