Detroit apartment fire leaves families displaced

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple Detroit families are without a home Tuesday night after a three-alarm fire at a west side apartment building.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on 8 Mile Road between Berg and Lahser roads. No one was injured, but multiple units are heavily damaged.

“What I got going on, I'm really not sure, I'm really not sure,” resident Lamone Waddy said. "I'm pretty sure nothing that’s in there now I can really use.”

Waddy lives on the third floor with his six children and their mother. The youngest was born just five days ago.

He was outside trying to start his car when he saw the smoke coming from his floor.

“Once I seen all the big smoke and stuff out there, I had to run up there and get my family out of there ASAP,” Waddy said.

His family escaped without injury, along with everyone else in the building. Waddy praised Detroit firefighters for arriving to the scene quickly.

"They did an excellent job getting the fire under control,” Waddy said

However, the fire was able to spread to a nearby unit, and other units like Waddy's were still damaged.

“Unfortunately, it spread to another unit, the next door unit. And unfortunately, there will be a little smoke damage and water damage,” Chief James Harris with the Detroit Fire Department said. "Fortunately, no one was injured. Nobody was injured, and no firefighters got injured.”

The extensive damage was seen clearly from Chopper 7. The large hole in the roof is near Waddy’s apartment, which is just a few doors down from where the fire began.

“I don't know what kind of real damage was done to my place, but there's no way I can get back in there. No way,” Waddy said.

Moments after our interview, Waddy was allowed up to the third floor to gather what he could. When he walked into his apartment, he found the ceiling was caved in. His apartment smelled of smoke and was soaked with water and debris. Still, he remained thankful for what was most important.

“Material things can be replaced, but a life can't," Waddy said. "I'm glad everyone was able to get out of the building safe and sound, my family included, myself included. That’s all I can be thankful for at this point.”

The cause of fire is still under investigation. DFD says the American Red Cross and a nearby church are assisting residents.