Detroit-area entrepreneur turns her van into a rolling jewelry store called Divine Crystal

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit woman has turned her van into a rolling jewelry store, and it's drawing crowds on Mason Street in Dearborn.

The business is called Divine Crystal and behind it is 58-year-old Maha Majed, a Lebanese American who spent decades in sales, including a stint at Microsoft, before deciding to build something of her own.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Metro Detroit entrepreneur Maha Majed turns her van into a rolling jewelry store called Divine Crystal

"That's my passion," Maha Majed said.

Majed says the idea was also born out of necessity during her days of working events.

"To pop up a tent every day and put tables and everything, holding bins and walking it sometimes, it's hard. So I told my husband 'how about if I get something that comes out of my van?'" Majed said.

That question sent her husband, Josh Reynolds, to the drawing board.

"It was just an empty shell when we started, and then we had to get creative," Reynolds said.

Reynolds built custom shelving inside the van, including a piece that slides in and out, locks in place and is easy for Majed to break down and set up on her own.

"I built the shelving, but this piece right here, it goes in and out and you can lock it. It also had to be easy for her to break down and put together by herself," Reynolds said.

The setup has attracted a loyal following. Customers Gigi Alalyawi and Bill Tiller say the idea is a gem.

"Oh, this is so cute. I love this idea," Alalyawi said.

"It's just amazing. It's mind-blowing. It's a great concept," Tiller said.

What started as a stop to browse jewelry became something more for Alalyawi.

"She has a great personality. She's so genuine and humble and kind. We've been literally family ever since," Alalyawi said.

Tiller is also a regular, proudly wearing several pieces from Divine Crystal, including a cross necklace and bracelet.

"The first thing in my life is Jesus and God. That's No. 1," Tiller said.

For Reynolds, the biggest reward has been watching his wife's business take off.

"The response that I wanted was the smile on her face," Reynolds said.

When asked whether starting a new business at 58 is scary, Majed did not hesitate.

"No. You know what? It's good to keep moving. It's active, and people love it," Majed said.

She says the journey has taught her the power of perseverance.

"I learned that you can grow anything. If you put your mind into something, you can do anything. It doesn't matter how old, how young," Majed said.

Divine Crystal operates on Mason Street six days a week. During the winter, Majed moves the business indoors, operating out of The Canteen in downtown Dearborn.

Follow Divine Cystral's journey on Instagram.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

