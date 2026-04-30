Detroit-area high school seniors celebrate next steps with help from Dollars for Scholars

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — One hundred and forty Detroit-area high school seniors gathered to celebrate their futures and announce their post-graduation plans, all sharing a common bond: years of support from Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars.

The donation-based and grant-funded nonprofit, founded in 1990, works with students across 16 Southeast Michigan high schools, supporting roughly 1,000 students at a time. The program targets students who could use a little extra help, guiding them from their sophomore year through senior year with SAT preparation, financial literacy education and college campus visits.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Scholarship winners celebrate milestone

Maya Grant, a high school senior and Dollars for Scholars recipient, said the program made a defining difference in her path.

"Without Dollars for Scholars, I really do not know where I would be at this moment," Grant said.

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Grant said one of the hardest parts of high school was avoiding gossip and drama, and she credits Dollars for Scholars with helping her stay focused on her academics. She is now headed to Saginaw Valley State University to major in early childhood education.

"I had my ups, I had my downs during my high school years," Grant said. "The motivation from everybody in everything that I do is what really kept me going."

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Fellow senior Xavier Yancey reflected on the journey to get here.

"2026, man — we did it. We're here. We put in all that grind through COVID and we're still here," Yancey said.

Yancey said the program helped him recognize his own potential.

"Kind of helped me to see that I was a better student than I was being and I have a lot more to give," Yancey said.

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Christa Funk, executive director of Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars, said the organization's mission goes beyond high school graduation.

"For all of our students that go through our programming, our goal is to make sure that they reach their goals and achieve their dreams," Funk said. "After they graduate high school, they get a $4,000 scholarship from us and then continued support and coaching all throughout their time in higher education."

Asha Shaw, the program's early college and career program coordinator, described what the celebration event means for students and their families.

"All of those things culminate to this moment, where they get to tell their peers and their families where they're going to school," Shaw said. "And we just want you to continue to grow into your adult lives."

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For some families, the milestone carries even deeper meaning. Parent Martha Briones said her son will be the first in the family to attend a university.

"Whatever he does in his life, I'll be there to support him," Briones said.

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Grant encouraged other students to look into the program.

"It's really going to help you in a powerful way," Grant said.

Funk summed up what the day meant for everyone involved.

"We know these students well. We love these students. It's great," Funk said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

