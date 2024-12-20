Detroit Auto Show announces 'The Gallery' showcasing high-end & exotic vehicles

The Detroit Auto Show announced on Friday that The Gallery – a showcase of ultra-luxury and exotic vehicles – will return to the show floor in January.

According to organizers, The Gallery will showcase 50 automobiles from 12 different brands at Huntington Place.

They will be curated from metro Detroit dealerships and owner enthusiast collections, and will include Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, McLaren, Morgan, Porsche and Rolls-Royce.

“We’re delighted to have these extraordinary vehicles to share with audiences, in partnerships with our local Metro Detroit dealerships and enthusiasts’ community,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann said in a statement. “What better way to roar back to January than with a robust lineup of nameplates, including uber-luxury vehicles and spectacular supercars.”

Earlier this week, the Auto Show announced 22 different brands that will be on display, as well as four indoor track activations.

The Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Charity Preview begins on Friday, Jan. 10. Tickets are on sale now at detroitautoshow.com.