WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — The countdown to the 2027 Detroit Auto Show is officially underway, with tickets now on sale and organizers kicking off the season with an evening of Ferraris, fashion and excitement for 2027.

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Detroit Auto Show revs up for 2027 with Ferraris and fashion

Cauley Ferrari in West Bloomfield hosted an exclusive event marking the start of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s charitable season.

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Surrounded by luxury cars and fall fashion, organizers said the event is about building excitement for the Detroit Auto Show in January while continuing its commitment to giving back.

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“We gotta keep this momentum going,” said Jay Feldman, chairman and CEO of the Feldman Automotive Group.

WXYZ Jay Feldman Chairman and CEO of the Feldman Automotive Group

This is the second year Cauley Ferrari has hosted the event.

“Basically igniting the fuel that propels us into the charity season with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association,” said Lincoln Phillip, chairman of the 2027 Detroit Auto Show.

WXYZ Lincoln Phillip, 2027 Detroit Auto Show Chairman

But organizers say the auto show is about more than celebrating cars and Detroit’s automotive legacy. Phillip said charitable giving has been a major part of the event’s history.

“Over the last 120 years of celebrating Detroit motoring heritage, we have raised $125 million into good causes around the city,” Phillip said.

Those causes include programs benefiting children at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Funds have helped support programs including art therapy, music therapy and yoga classes for children.

“It’s just really fulfilling to know that we’re doing good and we can do well by doing good,” he said. “It’s just really rewarding for us to be able to give back.”

Feldman said the charitable mission is also what makes the effort meaningful to local auto dealers.

“Anytime I hear charity or foundation or raising money for people, especially kids, it’s the best,” Feldman said.

Now, organizers are looking ahead to January as excitement builds for the 2027 Detroit Auto Show.

“Get ready to have a great time when you come down,” said Ed Jolliff, vice president of the 2027 Detroit Auto Show. “We’re going to have some things that are new hopefully. And I would just say check it all out.”

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Tickets for the 2027 Detroit Auto Show and Charity Preview are on sale now.

