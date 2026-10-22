Tickets on sale now for 2027 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's not too early to be thinking about the Detroit Auto Show. If you're looking to attend next year, tickets are now on sale.

WXYZ Detroit Auto Show 2026

Tickets for the Industry Day (Jan. 14) and the Public Show (Jan. 16-24) at Huntington Place downtown are now on sale at this link.

Charity Preview (Jan. 15) tickets will go on sale in November.

According to a media release from the auto show, prices for the tickets are as follows:



Charity Preview: $400 each or $700 for a pair

Industry Day: $60 each

Public Show: $20 each for adults, $12 for adults 65 or older, $10 for kids ages 3-12, $50 for a family pass (through Nov. 30), advance group sales for 30 or more $15 (through Nov. 30) and kids 2 and under are free.



“The Detroit Auto Show continues to deliver an event like no other, showcasing the future of mobility, while drawing on the exceptional automotive heritage of our iconic city,” said Lincoln Phillip, Detroit Auto Show Chairman. “This year’s show will bring together the vehicles, technologies, people and ideas shaping the industry, creating opportunities for attendees to engage in ways they can’t experience anywhere else but the Detroit Auto Show.”