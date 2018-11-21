Detroit business dedicated to helping parents with child care targeted by vandals

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Krista McClure owns Detroit Parent Collective, a local business dedicated to helping bridge the gap for those needing child care amid Detroit’s revitalization. “We're here to make a difference,” says McClure.

Recently, McClure says she was heartbroken to find her business on 7 Mile had been targeted by vandals. Early Sunday morning, she says three young men threw bricks through her front windows. As a result, she’s left with thousands of dollars in damage.

Police are looking for the people responsible and reviewing surveillance video. Call police if you know who could be responsible for the crime.

Anyone wanting to help the local business can make donations here.