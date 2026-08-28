Detroit business owner opens community event space after 12 years and a $50K grant

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — After more than a decade of hard work, a Detroit business owner has opened the doors to a new community gathering space on the city's east side.

Johnnie Meeks officially cut the ribbon on Ideal Rental Space alongside Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, crediting a $50,000 Motor City Match grant with helping her cross the finish line.

Watch Jeffrey's story in the video player below:

Detroit woman opens event space after 12 years and a $50K grant

"This was a long time coming, but we're here," Meeks said. "To really tell you the truth, they put the icing on the cake."

Meeks, who has been a part of the community for 40 years, describes herself as driven to transform a space she says wasn't up to speed into something she now calls bright and shiny. Before the renovation, she says the building was an eyesore.

"And I wanted to obtain it and make it mine to get the sore eye out of the neighborhood," Meeks said.

The $50,000 grant allowed her to complete major finishing projects — including the parking lot, bathrooms, and HVAC system. The space is now available to host live music, parties, concerts, weddings, and more.

"It's my dream. It's my second home," Meeks said. "They don't have to go outside of the community. They've got something right here. We made it."

For longtime community member Wendy Northern, whose family has been part of the neighborhood since 1963, the transformation means something deeply personal. Although she is blind and cannot see the finished space herself, she remembers what the corner at 7 Mile and Lumpkin used to look like.

"Ran down," Northern said.

She says she is glad others will be able to enjoy what it has become.

"I think it's a blessing really," Northern said. "It will be a good thing. I'm just tickled that 7 mile and Lumpkin is being represented. I appreciate it."

Meeks says events could begin as early as next week.

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