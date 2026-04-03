DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tigers fans are hitting all the favorite downtown Detroit spots for Opening Day, and delivering millions of dollars in a huge financial windfall for shops, bars and restaurants.



Watch Simon Shaykhet's video reports:

Detroit businesses get boost from crowds on beautiful Opening Day

Detroit businesses get boost from crowds on beautiful Opening Day

From the streets to the inside of some of Detroit’s most popular businesses, die-hard fans have waited all year long to come and show love to our Tigers.

WXYZ Opening Day, inside Union Assembly

Even if they’re not glued to the game for this year’s Opening Day, Tigers fans like Tina Volve appreciate the importance of showing up and representing their team.

Watch our interview with Union Assembly owner Curt Catallo:

Talking Opening Day with Union Assembly's Curt Catallo

For some like Tina Harris, the stylish threads being worn are a product of planning.

WXYZ Tina Harris

"I had someone to custom make everything," she said.

As an expected flood of more than 200,000 fans has come to downtown, you can’t help but feel somewhat nostalgic inside shops like Gameday Detroit.

Familiar names like Brandon Inge on jerseys being worn go along with the feeling that fans are buying future keepsakes while making memories.

Check out Chopper 7 video of the Opening Day crowds:

Opening Day crowds

“We are definitely going to grab some ... either the chains up there, a couple hats, then I think we're going to grab a shirt," said fan Jarred Launs.

It's also a much-needed boost to the bottom line for businesses.



Watch Darren Cunningham's report on fans at the game:

Tigers fans celebrating Opening Day

"It's like a playoff game, every year, it's just unbelievable ... we always make sure we're fully stocked for Opening Day,” said Curt Ciaravino, manager at Gameday Detroit.

Short-sleeve shirts and hats are some of the top sellers thanks to this beautiful weather today.

WXYZ Curt Ciavarino

At Vollmer's Bar, just a short walk from Comerica Park, there are plenty of fans who value the chance to support downtown businesses.

Fan Derek Lenz says outdoor space also helps on nice days.

“Just talking on the ride down. We took Woodward and had a conversation about keeping momentum going. The town. City. It’s wonderful," said Lenz.

Owner of the bar, Chris Vollmer, believes Opening Day plays a key role in the survival of the business.

"Atmosphere is energetic and powerful. People have a great time," said Vollmer.

