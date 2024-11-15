Detroit cafe & restaurant Folk opening store inside Michigan Central Station

(WXYZ) — Detroit cafe and restaurant Folk announced it is opening a new retail store inside Michigan Central Station later this month.

According to Folk, the store will be called "Neighbor X Folk" and will offer a variety of goods, plus host events throughout the year.

"Our modern sundry and gift shop celebrates Detroit along with a thoughtful line-up of minority-owned and sustainably minded brands for the conscious consumer. Our space isn’t just a retail store—we also offer programming that enhances community connections where local makers, artisans, and creators showcase their work, share their passion, and connect with the community," Folk said in the announcement.

The station reopened to the public earlier this year and workers began moving into the train station last month.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan Central Station's rebirth continues as first new employees move in

Organizers already announced a list of events inside Neighbor X Folk at the station. They include book signings and talks, workshops for cooking and crafting, food and drink samplings and more. You can check out the list of events here.

Folk is a James Beard-nominated spot in Corktown that is also a GoodFood100. They serve breakfast, brunch, coffee and wine, and also have a market inside the restaurant where you can purchase a variety of goods.

The station also announced in September that its first retail tenant will be Yellow Light Coffee + Donuts.