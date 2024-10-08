Michigan Central Station's rebirth continues as first new employees move in

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We've seen the unveiling of Michigan Central Station. But now, we are getting a closer look at the heart of the innovation district.

Ford Employees, including the Model E team, are moving their workspace into the station. The move is considered a milestone toward the future and away from the trash and decay that used to fill the station.

Michigan Central Station, in a lot of ways, represents the revival and fortitude of Detroit for Mayor Mike Duggan. This old train station went from a once thriving train station to an abandoned building and is now restored into a beautiful piece of history and innovation, with the automotive industry at the center of it all.

"It's a tremendous day for Detroit," Duggan says.

Now, if you take a stroll past the beautiful ground floor, up the elevator to the upper levels of the train station, you'll see revival. Ford Automotive Group is setting up shop, taking up three floors of the historic building.

It's a symbol of resilience, strength, and a determination to never give up.

"It's going to be the future. It may be a little slow being taken up in America, but it is the future," Duggan

You can see it for yourself. Central Station will be reopening for public tours starting this week.