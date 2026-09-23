Detroit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with music, art, dance and food at Spirit Plaza

DETROIT, Mich. — Downtown Detroit is marking Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dancing, art, and food at Spirit of Detroit Plaza — and organizers say the event is about more than entertainment.

"Through music, through art, through food," Jorge Avellan, an Ally spokesperson, said.

Avellan, who is from Nicaragua, says Ally has organized the event for the last four years in the heart of downtown Detroit. For him, the month-long celebration of Hispanic culture is personal — and he says he's always excited to share it with others experiencing it for the first time.

"Seeing them try something new for the first time and get excited, makes me excited because that means this is working," Avellan said. "Culture is a big part of who we are."

WATCH JEFFREY'S VIDEO REPORT:

Detroit marks Hispanic Heritage Month at Spirit of Detroit Plaza

Elton Monroy, an artist born in Mexico who has called Southwest Detroit home for 17 years, was among those celebrating. He creates murals and erects sculptures around the city, highlighting what he calls a melting pot of culture and telling the colorful stories of Mexican families who surround him.

"It's like an explosion of colors," Monroy said. "And it's making me feel like, at home, you know? It is more than just neighbors and more than just friends — we become family."

Musician Armando Vega, who is Puerto Rican, brought his heritage to the heart of Detroit through his band, Armando Vega Sus Amigos — which translates to Armando Vega and Friends. His performance brought center stage the cultural dances his people have held onto for generations, including Bomba.

"This is my home here, but my culture is over there," Vega said. "I'm able to share with the world about my culture."

Artist Liz Bedore, who created pre-made canvases for attendees to paint, says she's drawn to the visual richness of Hispanic culture.

"Really bold colors and patterns. I love the music too," Bedore said.

Attendee Gabrielle Dowker found herself dancing along to the music and painting one of Bedore's canvases.

"I love Hispanic culture so much," Dowker said. "I am painting this beautiful bunny picture."

Attendee Will Jefferson brought his 3-year-old son to the festival — a stop the two stumbled upon but were glad they made.

"It's the most heartwarming thing I have," Jefferson said. "Get to watch his mind at work. Kids are very creative."

For Monroy, the location of the celebration carries its own meaning.

"There is influence from a lot of different cultures, and we are putting them all together," Monroy said. "We appreciate people celebrating with us. In front of the Spirit of Detroit… it's very significant for us."

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15.

——-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

