Detroit church & school lose $10K worth of equipment, tools to thieves

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Over the last week, Pastor Boyd White has been on edge every time his phone rings.

That's because he says thieves stole nearly $10,000 worth of electronic equipment including monitors, speakers, and a $5,000 keyboard from his church, The Ark Detroit.

"The more days we spend here. The more things we see are missing," Pastor White said.

Pastor White says some of their belongings were found just down the road at a pawn shop.

"We actually found some of our merchandise at a pawn shop on Friday. At a pawn shop within a mile of here. And we went to retrieve the stuff back and we were told that we had to purchase back the items that we own, that were stolen from us, which is, I mean, that's crazy," Pastor White said.

The Ark Detroit co-owns the building with Charlotte-Mason Community School. It's a private school with a tight budget and they allegedly had a TV and some tools stolen from them.

"I would say about 90 percent of our kids are here on significant scholarships because we want to serve our community," Charlotte-Mason Principal Chrisara Moore said. "That's really our main goal is to serve our community. So yea, we don't have a ton of resources to pay for things."

Simone Cato is a parent at the school and thinks what these thieves are doing is wrong and wants them to stop.

"Whoever is doing this, consider the impact that you're having on the community. Just for a minute, stop and think," she said.

The church is not asking for money but just want's to raise awareness of the thefts.

If anyone has information as to who might be doing this, call the Detroit Police Department.