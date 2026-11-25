DETROIT — Detroit City Council has approved a $2.2 billion project to redevelop the Renaissance Center in a 7-2 vote, clearing the way for a sweeping transformation of one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

The vote was met immediately with strong applause in the chamber, as well as vocal opposition from those in attendance.

The project, developed by Dan Gilbert's Bedrock, would remove two of the Renaissance Center's towers and develop a waterfront destination described as similar to Chicago's Navy Pier, redefining Detroit's skyline in the process.

Nosson Stoll, who works in downtown Detroit and has witnessed both protests and support for the project, said he believes it will be a benefit to the city.

"I go running out there all the time and it's gorgeous, so I hope whatever they put into it will embrace a unified downtown as opposed to clusters," Stoll said.

During the multi-hour meeting, many on the council and in the crowd expressed support for the project.

"I want you to vote yes to increase revenue, vote yes to increase businesses downtown, vote yes to more tourism," said Bryant English, a Detroit resident.

"Let's stop looking at what Detroit used to be and start investing in what Detroit has the potential to become, so vote yes," said Francois Moore, a Detroit resident in support of the development.

Council member Renata Miller of District 5 also voiced her support ahead of the vote.

"Let's experience it and build it out and be the world class city that we claim we want to be, and it starts right here right now today with this vote," Miller said.

However, many others wanted to delay approval, expressing frustration largely over the nearly $550 million in tax breaks and incentives awarded to the project.

"Everyday people have to prove that they have financial need before they get financial assistance, but a billionaire who doesn't need it can just walk in and ask for half a billion dollars with no questions asked," said Victoria Camille, a Detroit resident.

"Don't do it. Delay it, delay it, delay it and tell the billionaire bum to go deeper in his own pockets and to stay out of ours," said Richard Clay, another Detroit resident.

Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero of District 6 voted against the project.

"My vote today is to delay or to deny this project due to the lack of transparency or engagement, and I really wish we took our time with this," Santiago-Romero said.

Bedrock pointed to a $1 billion contribution from Gilbert and the establishment of a non-profit ownership structure as defense against criticism of the public incentives.

"We are donating 1 billion dollars and will never get a penny back, so that by definition cannot be corporate welfare," said Jared Fleisher, Bedrock CEO.

Other city leaders joined in celebrating the project's milestone. Detroit City Council President Pro Tempore Coleman A. Young II highlighted the stakes of inaction.

"The alternative was one of the largest abandoned buildings in this country and I just felt that was completely unacceptable," Young said, adding, "We're talking about 300 million dollars in terms of tax revenue over 30 years, we're talking about a billion dollars in gross domestic product."

Mayor Mary Sheffield also voiced strong support for the project.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, a 2 billion dollar project does not come easy, a billion dollar gift given to the city in a not for profit structure is a very historic moment and we want to make sure we seize it," Sheffield said.

Fleisher expressed confidence in the project's future.

"It's the only answer, it's the best answer, it's a great answer and it's going to anchor the best riverfront in the world," Fleisher said.

If the project passes its remaining approval steps, Bedrock hopes to begin tearing down two of the towers in the second half of 2027.

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