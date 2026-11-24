DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of the Renaissance Center was at the center of Tuesday's City Council meeting—and after hours of debate and public comment, council voted to move forward with key parts of the massive redevelopment plan.

Watch Mayor Sheffield's comments following the vote:

Detroit mayor reacts to council's approval of RenCen redevelopment plan

After a long and at times contentious meeting, City Council approved key measures tied to the $2.2 billion proposal from Bedrock and General Motors to transform Detroit's iconic Renaissance Center.

Previous coverage:

Detroit City Council expected to vote on RenCen redevelopment

But the approval didn't come without pushback.

Developers are seeking nearly $550 million in taxpayer incentives to help fund the project. That's part of the reason council delayed a vote at its last meeting, saying members still had questions that needed answers.

While some were opposed to the plan, others at the meeting said the Renaissance Center needs a path forward, and this is an opportunity to bring new life to an iconic part of the city.

The project is also expected to create thousands of jobs, something labor unions made clear during Tuesday's meeting.

According to Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, the community benefits agreement includes $43.5 million in community investment, about 190 affordable homes, $15 million for affordable housing, support for Detroit small businesses and free parking for residents.

"In true Rise Higher fashion, this community benefits agreement is three times larger than any previous agreement in Detroit’s history," Sheffield said in a statement. "I thank City Council for moving this transformational project forward."

The next major hurdle is state approval, including approval of the proposed tax incentives.

If those approvals go through, Bedrock and GM are targeting the second half of 2027 to begin selectively deconstructing two of the five Renaissance Center towers.

