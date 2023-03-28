Detroit City Council could vote on $1.5 District Detroit plan on Tuesday

Detroit City Council could vote on a $1.5 billion project for The District Detroit during their meeting on Tuesday, a week after members delayed the vote.

Olympia Development, owned by the Ilitch family, and Related Cos., which is owned by billionaire developer Stephen Ross, announced the $1.5 billion investment for 10 buildings surrounding The District Detroit in November. It came as several buildings that were announced in 2017 sit unfinished.

Related: Years after announcing 686 new apartments, little work has been done on District Detroit housing

With the proposal, Olympia and Related Cos. are seeking a $616 million Transformation Brownfield incentive, as well as another $182.7 million in incentives that would cover more than half of the project's cost.

During last Tuesday's meeting, about 100 people gave public comment, according to our partners at Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters. People spoke for and against the plan, with some saying the residents of the city are more important than lining the pockets of billionaires, while others said the construction is necessary for the city's growth.

The plan calls for office, retail, hotel and housing space across 10 properties. Four of those will be renovated historic buildings and six will be new buildings, according to Ilitch Companies. In all, it's expected that there will be 695 residential units, four commercial office buildings and two proposed hotels.

Of the proposed buildings, one of them – 408 Temple – is a renovation that was first announced in 2017.

Another proposed plan includes reusing the Fox Theatre Office Space and turning it into a hotel, with the Ilitches saying it will not alter the theatre.

District Detroit

The details of each proposed building are below.

This phase of proposed mixed-use projects in The District Detroit includes:

Four residential projects



2250 Woodward Ave. – New construction on proposed mixed-use

2205 Cass Ave. – Proposed residential building part of the Detroit Center for Innovation

408 Temple St. – Proposed rehabilitation of brown brick and terra cotta building formerly known as the American/Fort Wayne Hotel

2210 Park Ave. – Planned rehab of neoclassical-style Detroit Life Building

Proposed office projects



2200 Woodward Ave. – Proposed mixed-use that includes first-floor office and retail space

2305 Woodward or 2300 Cass – Two locations under consideration for the space

2300 Woodward Ave.

2115 Cass Ave. – Proposed business incubator part of the Detroit Center for Innovation

Proposed hotels



2455 Woodward Ave. – Previously announced hotel at Woodward and I-75 Service Drive next to Little Caesars Arena

2211 Woodward Ave. – Proposed adaptive reuse of Fox Office Building that will not alter the theatre

In February, the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority's board approved the plan by a 5-2 vote, but the city council still has to approve it.

In 2021, we reported on the promises the Ilitches made in 2017 about six residential buildings, calling it at the time the "largest single announcement of new apartment units, affordable units and redeveloped historic buildings in more than 20 years."

Renovation and construction was expected to start on them in 2017 and 2018, but in that time, none of them had opened and construction had only started on the Eddystone. Since our 2021 report, construction has finished on The Eddystone with residential units and a new restaurant open inside the building.

The District Detroit has also gone through a Community Benefits Ordinance where meetings were held for residents in the area to have a say in the project.