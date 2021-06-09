Years after announcing 686 new apartments, little work has been done on District Detroit housing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Months before the publicly subsidized Little Caesars Arena opened, Chris Ilitch gathered with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and members of the press to share some big changes for "District Detroit" — the 50 blocks around the arena, where Ilitch-associated companies owned the vast majority of the land.

"It is exciting to be here today announcing the next steps for residential development in the District Detroit," Chris Ilitch, the president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc., said at the May 2017 press conference. "The District Detroit will be one of the most unique and exciting places in the country to live."

The company promised a total of 686 units across six different buildings.

"Detroit’s largest single announcement of residential development in more than 20 years," he said.

A press release sent out about the project explained half the buildings should expect construction or renovation to start that year. The rest in 2018.

"It’s the kind of investment in housing we haven’t seen in this city in decades," Duggan said at the conference.

But if you click on the residential leasing brochure on the "District Detroit" website today, all you’ll find is a 404 page. While an entire arena was built in just over two years, four years after this press conference, not a single promised residential project has been completed.

7 Action News went to visit the six promised residential buildings last week: Here is what we saw versus what was promised in 2017.

The Alhambra (100 Temple) – Renovation was expected to start in 2018



The American (408 Temple) – Renovation was expected to start in 2018



The Arena Lofts (120 Henry) – Construction was expected to start in 2017



The Eddystone (110 Sproat) – Renovation was expected to start in 2018



One Eleven West (111 Henry) – Construction was expected to start in 2017



150 Bagley – Renovation was expected to start in 2017



The only residential building where work is currently in progress is the Eddystone. Renovations began in August 2019 after Olympia Development missed its 2018 deadline with the city to start renovations, and the Downtown Development Authority put some pressure on the project. They issued a surety bond saying that if the project isn't completed by 2023, they can take over.

Olympia Development declined an on-camera interview, but Ed Saenz, the director of communications, pointed us to a number of press releases showing what they called "steady, balanced and community-minded development."

This included news of a new tenant — Warner Norcross — coming to a newly constructed office building on Woodward next to the arena, and a February 2020 update on the Eddystone renovations.

"It is not uncommon for the pacing of development projects throughout the country, including in Detroit, to change or alter over time. This is due to a variety of reasons, including community and market needs, demand, tenant interest, the need for additional planning, as well as general economic conditions (including COVID-19)," wrote Saenz.

He noted that the organization is hoping to get started on 150 Bagley — the former United Artists building — in the coming year, once they get a HUD loan processed. As for the other four promised residential projects, he wrote that they "continue review development options."

"ODM’s approach has been to prioritize or accelerate certain developments based on community and market need," Saenz continued, pointing to the recently completed office building on Woodward, work currently being done on the Women's City Club (which will provide business and retail space) and a 2020 announcement about plans for a different residential project on Henry Street.

"We remain," he wrote, "optimistic for our city and communities and will continue with our steady and balanced development throughout The District Detroit."

But not everyone's giving the organization such a quick pass.

"These are billionaire actors who have built arenas before, which are some of the most complex construction projects there are," said Francis Grunow, a Cass Corridor resident who was on the "District Detroit" Neighborhood Advisory Committee, a group that formed in 2014 as part of Olympia Development's arena deal with the city. "They can make things happen when they really put their mind to it."

While the NAC requirement expired in 2019, Grunow is still keeping tabs of the development and promises.

"The Ilitches represent a great opportunity, a great potential, a great vision in some cases, and I want these places to be successful in much the same way they say that they do, and it kills me to see how a place like District Detroit is just such a small shadow of what it’s purported to be," said Grunow, who sees his role as a cheerleader and a watchdog.

"The public has invested so much public money in the form of tax breaks and incentives and land," he said. "We deserve it, as Detroiters to have these things come to pass."

READ THE OLYMPIA DEVELOPMENT MICHIGAN STATEMENT TO WXYZ.COM BELOW

Throughout the pandemic, Olympia Development of Michigan (ODM) continued its commitment to steady, balanced and community-minded development throughout The District Detroit. Notable accomplishments in the past year included:

● The former Eddystone Hotel which will provide our community with new affordable and market-rate housing and street-level retail as part of a historic redevelopment (on schedule for completion in 2021.)

Additionally, pre-development activity continues on other important projects:

● Progress continues with respect to the historic redevelopment at Residences @150 Bagley, the former United Artists building, which also includes affordable units. Our development partner, Bagley Development Group, has indicated that construction is expected to begin this year after the HUD loan process is completed.

Schedule of Developments

It is not uncommon for the pacing of development projects throughout the country, including in Detroit, to change or alter over time. This is due to a variety of reasons, including community and market needs, demand, tenant interest, the need for additional planning, as well as general economic conditions (including COVID-19).

ODM’s approach has been to prioritize or accelerate certain developments based on community and market need, including, for example, Women’s City Club, 2715 Woodward and pre-development activities at Henry Street (all referenced above).

We remain optimistic for our city and communities and will continue with our steady and balanced development throughout The District Detroit.