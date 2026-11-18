Detroit City Council postpones vote on proposed RenCen plan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Detroit City Council motioned to postpone a vote on the proposed Renaissance Center redevelopment plan. The developer, Bedrock, is looking to tear down towers 300 and 400 to revamp the space.

It's a $2.2 billion redevelopment proposal involving both Bedrock and General Motors. Of that amount, more than $500 million is tied to public tax incentives, infrastructure improvements and other components of the massive overhaul.

Council members were set to vote on the incentives, as well as the community benefits agreement.

Detroit City Council postpones vote on proposed RenCen plan

Bedrock has committed $133 million toward community investments throughout Detroit.

During public comment, dozens of citizens for and against the plan took the podium to make their voice heard.

“I’m here to support the Renaissance center redevelopment project," one person told the council.

Another citizen stated, "I will say Detroiters are not against development, but we are against corporate thugs.”

Councilman Coleman Young II told 7 News Detroit the postponement gives council members more time to get their questions answered. However, he said he’s ready to vote and that he's voting yes.

"Show me a viable alternative. One, I haven’t seen one yet. I’m not saying it’s not out there," Young said.

“There’s a lot of great things about this project that I really look forward to participating in, and I think it’s the best option on that table," he continued.

Herb Strather disagrees.

“We’re not saying you cannot tear it down. We’re saying give us 90 days to show alternatives," he told 7 News Detroit.

Strather is one of many who urged council to postpone the vote.

He said, “Darren, we support this project very much to redevelop the riverfront. All of that vacant land down there needs to be redevelopment, but the issue is why do we need to tear the towers down?"

"We understand it’s too much office space. So, we’re saying convert it. Convert it to educational space," Strather explained.

Voncaira Williams is in full support of the proposed plan. The licensed electrician with Local 58 said she can attest to the economic boost benefiting trade workers rebuilding downtown Detroit.

She said working on the development has helped her buy a home and put her daughter through college.

“I’ve worked at LCA. I’ve worked at the Hudson. I did stuff all across the city," Williams said.

She explained, "I’m really looking forward to this project as well, and I do have the upmost confidence and support is really going to do what’s necessary to make sure that the citizens really do benefit.”

Bedrock representatives were in attendance. When asked for a response about the vote being postponed, a spokesperson for the developer said no comment.