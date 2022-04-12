Detroit City Distillery earns 3 awards at World Spirits Competition

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery won three awards at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco this year, including two double-gold medals, among the highest honors.

The distillery, based in Eastern Market, was awarded for three different whiskies - Butcher's Cut Bourbon, Homegrown Rye and the Four Grain Bourbon.

According to the distillery, Butcher's Cut Bourbon and Homegrown Rye won double-gold medals, and Four Grain Bourbon won a gold medal.

The World Spirits Competition said double gold is "awarded to the entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel; these are among the finest products in the world."

“Bringing home three golds for our three whiskies is like sweeping the Olympics in the spirits business,” DCD Co-Owner Michael Forsyth said in a statement. “We go against the top distilleries from across the globe, some of whom are much bigger and more well-known than we are. Many have been making whiskey for decades at the highest level. In Michigan, we have the freshest water in the world and some of the most diverse agricultural production in America. When you combine that with our Detroit work ethic, it’s the right ingredients to make some of the best whiskey in the world.”

Butcher's Cut Bourbon is made from organic corn and rye from Washtenaw County and a blend of barley malts. Its mash bill is 68% corn, 27% rye and 5% specialty-roasted barley malts.

Homegrown Rye is made from organic rye from Washtenaw County with a mash bill of 97% rye and 3% specialty-malted barley. It's the second time in two years it won double gold awards.

The Four Grain Bourbon is made from four different Michigan grains. It has a mash bill of 57% corn, 19% rye, 12% red winter wheat and 12% malted barley.